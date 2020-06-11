Holiday World Opens June 17 at 50% Capacity

After six weeks of delaying opening up park operations for 2020, Holiday World is finally welcoming guests back next week at 50 percent capacity.

And there are new safety regulations in place from requiring employees to wear masks, to ground markings to encourage social distancing and having plexiglass installed anywhere there is a cashier. They’ve also installed 90 hand “Santa-tizer stations throughout the park.

And the rides will be back in motion, with guests having a new reservation system for securing their seat on their favorite attractions.

“You’ll be able to book a time to come back and ride a certain ride,” said Leah Koch, fourth-generation Holiday World owner. “So if the Raven for example, it may say you can get on the ride in about ten minutes — you’ll hop in line they’ll be only so many people in that line and they’ll be socially distanced. And then you’ll be able to ride.”

For those eager to try out the Cheetah Chase, Holiday’s World’s newest water coaster, they’ll have to wait just one month longer — when the park expands to 75 percent capacity.

“We’re taking our time making sure that we have our operations in the dry park set and solid before we go ahead and open up the water park,” Koch said. “That will mean we can have additional people and we just want to do it all safely first.”

Holiday World opens Wednesday, June 17 while the the Splashin’ Safari Park is tentatively scheduled to open on July 4th.

And guests will need to purchase tickets online to make sure they’ll be able to enter the park with their capacity restrictions.

