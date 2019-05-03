Holiday World Opening This Weekend

May 3rd, 2019 Indiana

Holiday World opens for its historic 73rd season this Saturday.

Part of the big celebration includes the $5.5 million Santa’s Merry Marketplace.

The park’s food stands will also feature 110 new menu items half of which are in Santa’s Merry Marketplace, which will feature Asian Cuisine, Pizza & Pasta, Deli Sandwiches, Kids Favorites, American Grill, and a show kitchen for candy making.

Holiday World was also named ‘Midwest’s Most Affordable’ Park.

Opening day for Splashin‘ Safari is set for the following weekend.

