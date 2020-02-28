Holiday World Offers New Military Discount Tickets

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is offering a Leap Day-only special of $29 Anyday Military Tickets to military service members.

Active-duty military and veterans may purchase up to 10 deeply discounted tickets online using Holiday World’s Pick Your Price Calendar. To access these deals, those eligible will need to create an account with ID.me, a secure verification platform.

Although the Anyday Military Tickets are only available on Feb. 29, the Pick Your Price Calendar deals are available for the entire 2020 season.

Police, Fire, Corrections Officer and EMS personnel are eligible for Pick Your Price Calendar discounts here using ID.me to verify.

Holiday World will open its 74th season on May 2; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 7. Construction for Cheetah Chase: the world’s first launched water coaster is set for Splashin’ Safari’s opening day.

