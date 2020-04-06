Holiday World Offers Activities for Families Stuck at Home

With the world practicing self-isolation and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, it seems like there’s nothing to do.

But staying at home can be fun. Holiday World & Splashin Safari on Monday provided resources and activities for kids at home.

Holidog’s Digital FunTown page is full of ways to bring Holiday World home, including interactive videos, printable worksheets, and content for kids of all ages at home.

In addition to workout, magic and cooking videos, adults can also enjoy Spotify playlists and the Holiday World Podcast.

Families are encouraged to recreate Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari rides at home, or invent new rides for the park and share those ideas using the hashtag #HomemadeHoWo.

Those 18 and older who submit videos will be eligible to win tickets to Holiday World this summer.

Officials say the park may postpone its Opening Day, depending on COVID-19.

