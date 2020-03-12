Holiday World Offers $10k Cash Prize to One Lucky Employee

As Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari prepares for their next job fair this coming weekend, officials are offering a $10,000 cash prize to one lucky seasonal employee, in addition to other new employee incentives for the 2020 season.

Holiday World officials say that the giveaway will happen at the end of August, but employees will be eligible for 10 biweekly drawings for $500 throughout the summer. They also say that employees who stay through the end of the season will be eligible for a $5,000 drawing.

Additionally, Holiday World officials are rolling out a new employee referral program, and a special program for teachers to earn gift cards for their classrooms. They say employees can also sign up to withdraw their daily earnings before payday with an app called DailyPay.

“We realize our employees have their choice in where they work, and we want to be the employer of choice for the Tri-State area,” says Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President Matt Eckert. “We’re thrilled to offer these new incentives.”

Holiday World will hold a job fair on Friday, March 13, from 4 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. CDT, and Saturday, March 14, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT

Walk-ins are welcome, but those interested are encouraged to apply online and schedule an interview before they arrive.

Holiday World wants to remind the public of several job perks they already offer to seasonal employees, including:

An employee season pass

50% off food

20% off merchandise

Employee parties with exclusive ride time

Free access to other amusement parks and attractions in the area

Earn points for tickets, food, and prizes

Two free uniforms

Access to Employee Transportation program for a nominal fee

$10 starting wage for 18+

Retirees, educators, and other adults seeking seasonal employment are highly encouraged to apply.

Job seekers should visit HolidayWorldJobs.com to fill out an online application, and HolidayWorld.com/JobPerks to learn more about the new programs.

Holiday World opens its 74th season on May 2; Splashin’ Safari’s opening day is May 7.

Anyone with employment questions is asked to email hr@holidayworld.com or call (812) 937-5252.

