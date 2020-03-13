Holiday World Hiring for Seasonal Jobs

Summer is right around the corner and Holiday World is set to open its doors.

The theme park opens this May, and they’re looking for qualified workers to fill open spots.

The Santa Claus, Indiana staple is still planning to unveil their latest and greatest amenities on time this year.

“I’ve enjoyed it over the years, and I’ve enjoyed the people around here.”

So following his retirement, Don Foerster is looking to go from guest to team member, helping to make every day a holiday this upcoming season.

“More like in security,” Foerster said of his desired role. “I think this would be a great place to meet people, be around people, and help people as much as possible.”

He’s joining those from all walks of life around the Tri-State at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s job fair.

Amid growing economic uncertainty and the cancellation of thousand of events nationwide, the major Tri-State employer is moving forward with their hiring events, and with the promise of opportunity.

“We have a job for everyone. So it’s not a matter of, ‘can I get a job?’ You will get a job. It’s just a matter of where we will put you,” explained President Matt Eckert.

While those as young as 14 can step into certain roles, with 16 being the lowest age for many others–

“We are here to entertain the public, and to make memories, and to entertain families. We’re looking for individuals who are happy and have smiles, and just want to have a really good time with the job that they have. You want to have fun at your job, and if you can’t have fun at a theme park, where can you have fun, right?” Eckert asked.

“We’re always specifically looking for food and beverages,” added Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Sabrina Jones. “It’s a big place, and people are having a lot of fun, and they want to stay all day and eat. There’s rides all over the park. Rides and slides. And they’re always looking for people eager to have a good time.”

But the job fair, which runs through Saturday, doesn’t just come with the opportunity to get seasonal work.

One lucky seasonal employee will walk away with a $10,000 cash prize. And there are programs for teachers to earn gift cards for their classrooms.

“Being a teacher, everybody says we have the summers off, but we do still do things throughout the summer as well, getting a part time job. So it’s a little extra incentive to be able to get that job and have fun in the summer as well,” explained Abbie Balbach, who serves as a supervisor at the park.

And Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari wants to make sure those who are looking to join their team have every opportunity to get to work, through a transportation system that stretches through the Tri-State.

But should you not be able to participate in the fair or group interviews Saturday, don’t worry.

It’s not the only shot at getting onboard.

