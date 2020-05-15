Holiday World Details New Reopening Dates, Virtual Ride Queuing System

Holiday World officials have now announced plans to open to the public on June 17 with 50% capacity, with reserved days earlier for Season Passholders.

In place of reservations, the park will sell date-specific tickets online and officials ask that all Guests come with a ticket in hand to make sure they can enter.

The park was originally set to open on June 14 but has since received approval from the Back on Track Indiana Plan to open for the season on June 17.

As part of the park’s phased reopening plan, officials plan to open Holiday World first, then open Splashin’ Safari no later than July 4.

“It’s important that we open slowly and safely, so we want to make sure we have Holiday World operations finely tuned when we open Splashin’ Safari,” said Park President Matt Eckert.

Once the park opens, guests will also be asked to use the “inLine Reservation System,” Holiday World’s new virtual ride queuing system.

How Does Holiday World’s inLine Reservation System Work?

Create your reservation at an attraction You’ll do this right through your phone. For those who don’t want to use a phone, we’ll have a wristband that can be used as an alternative.

Find out what time you’ll ride Your virtual wait time will be determined by the number of Guests waiting ahead of you in line.

Check in at the attraction A ride attendant will scan a QR code on your phone or use your wristband. At that point, you’ll move into the normal queue for a few moments until you board.

Enjoy your next attraction Once you’ve ridden, you’ll be able to choose the next attraction you’d like to experience.



Those who don’t have smartphones, or choose not to use their smartphones will be able to use a barcoded wristband.

For the safety of park enthusiasts, 90 different hand sanitizer stations will be placed around the park.

You can find more details from Holiday World on its COVID-19 information page.

