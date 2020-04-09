Holiday World Delays Opening Until Early June

Officials with Holiday World Theme Park in Santa Claus, Indiana, announced on Wednesday that the park is now expected to open in early June.

A statement issued on Wednesday, signed by Leah Koch, Fourth-Generation Owner and Director of Communications on behalf of the Koch Family, began as follows:

“During his twenty-some years serving Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari as park president, my dad—Will Koch Jr.—never missed an opening day. Especially not when a new attraction was on the line,” Koch’s statement began. “We do everything in our power to uphold his same standard—though circumstances beyond our control may intervene.”

“It is with a little sadness, but much hope that I can share that we are now planning to open in early June,” the statement by Koch went on to say.

Koch’s statement said COVID-19 reports from the CDC and WHO are currently being watched carefully to determine the best way to keep team members and guests at Holiday World safe upon the park’s reopening.

Besides the late opening of the park, more defensive measures against COVID-19 are being put into place around Holiday World.

“We’ve had our kitchens professionally cleaned this year, and we’re going to have hand sanitizer readily available all over the park. We may even have some temporary closures while we sanitize our rides throughout the day,” the statement by Koch read.

According to Koch, Holiday World is still continuing to hire seasonal employees while doing their best to train new employees online.

For those who were planning a trip to Holiday World in May or are a Season Passholder, Holiday World is offering options to take care of their guests.

You can read the full statement from Leah Koch on the Holiday World website.

