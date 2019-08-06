Holiday World Announces New Ride Called Cheetah Chase

Holiday World has introduced a new ride for 2020 that will be the world’s first launched water coaster.

Cheetah Chase will be the amusement park’s third water coaster. The ride will feature two racing slides that will have a “water-powered flat launch” before racing against each other. It will be the world’s first full-circuit racing water coaster.

At an investment of approximately $7-million, the ride will travel 30 feet per second and will have the tallest “RocketBLAST” section in the world at 27 feet tall.

“Cheetah Chase is the perfect thrill ride for families. The three-person rafts allow families to race face-to-face, and the launch is the first of its kind,” says Holiday World’s president Matt Eckert in a statement.

