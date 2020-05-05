Holiday World Announces June Opening Date

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plans to open on June 14, Fourth-Generation Owner Leah Koch announced on Friday.

According to Koch, the park will be opening in accordance with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, which outlines the phased reopening of Indiana’s businesses and organizations.

Koch said operations at the park are changing in ways some “may or may not notice,” with new additions to the park such as parkwide availability of hand sanitizer, the more-frequent sanitization of rides, and even a limit on park attendance while officials figure out how to operate as safely as possible.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to be ready to welcome Guests,” said Koch in Friday’s statement, “but in the meantime, please keep following guidelines from the CDC and your state. Summer is within our grasp if we can just be patient a little while longer.”

Holiday World had previously connected with guests by hosting a “Digital Opening Day,” where park enthusiasts could enjoy digital attractions and activities.

Park officials had announced in April plans of opening the park in June, now committing to follow through with those plans with the release of Gov. Holcomb’s reopening plan.

