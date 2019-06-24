Holiday World Added to TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has been inducted into the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame.

The summer amusement park has been the recipient of the site’s “Certificate of Excellence” for at least five consecutive years.

TripAdvisor’s Certificate of Excellence is awarded to the top 10 percent of attractions, restaurants, and lodging worldwide.

Additionally, the Voyage was named the best roller coaster in Indiana by Popular Mechanics. Holiday World’s Voyage is 1.2 miles long and is consistently voted a top-10 wooden roller coaster by enthusiasts worldwide.

Holiday World’s Friday Night Fireworks return this week and continue for the next five Fridays, plus the 4th of July.

Holiday World is the only park in the nation with a “4th of July” themed section.

