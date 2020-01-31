Holiday Inn Evansville Airport Closes

The Holiday Inn located at 7101 U. S. Highway 41 North, Evansville, Indiana, closed on Friday, Holiday Inn officials confirmed.

Due to the closure, all guests were cleared from the hotel otherwise known as the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport, but at this time, there’s no word on how many were currently staying there.

The company that currently owns the hotel is based in California. They made the decision to close on Friday, Jan. 31.

At this time, it’s unclear as to exactly why the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport has closed its doors.

Officials with the Holiday Inn Evansville Airport said that refunds will be given if you have already booked and paid for a room prior to the closing.

Stay with 44News both on-air and online as we continue to update this developing story.

