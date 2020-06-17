Indiana
Holiday Drive-in Theater to Host Garth Brooks Concert in June
The Holiday Drive-In Movie Theater will be showing the “Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert” on June 27.
Tickets for the showing will be available on June 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be found by clicking here.
According to Holiday Drive-In, a limited number of tickets will be available.
Tickets cost $100 for each vehicle, with a max of 6 people allowed in each vehicle.
Holiday Drive-In is located at 646 N State Road 161 in Rockport, Indiana.