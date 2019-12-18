Holiday Decorations Serve as Memorial for Son

During the holiday season, many families spend time decorating their homes to make them festive.

But for one Tri-State family, this year’s extravagant holiday display on their front and back lawn is for a very different reason.

“She’s got the imagination,” says Mark Powell, homeowner. “I’ve got the ability to do the repairs.”

Driving down Lake Drive in Evansville, one home shines a little brighter.

“People show up and a older woman showed up and said ‘I was so happy when I got home,’ says Sunny Powell, homeowner. “She said ‘it made me remember what Christmas was supposed to be about.”

From a nativity, to animals, and a helicopter, homeowner Mark and Sunny have it all.

The decorations they say is a process; a year’s time to be exact.

“She takes each bulb, places them in,” says Powell. “She starts out with all white lights and then places each bulb in color as needed to complete the frame.”

What is now a tradition started as a way to heal.

“It took me like six years before I could put up a tree,” says Powell. “I mean it took a long time before I could get to that moment and finally I just started it and it just snowballed from there.”

Their son, 21-year-old Army Corporal Will Powell, was killed in Iraq in 2007.

“He enjoyed going out and looking at the Christmas lights with us so we thought we would do this in honor of will,” says Powell.

A star with a photo of Will is placed among the decorations-a memorial to their son.

“We enjoy the people coming by,” says Powell. “We meet a lot of people that we’ve never seen before and they come by and thank Will for his service.”

The Powell’s say their decorations stand as a tribute to those serving and their families.

“We just think it’s important to recognize all the services all the departments,” says Powell.

And their message: you can find happiness, even in something as simple as some Christmas lights.

“He’s home now,” says Powell. “He’s looking down on us and I’m sure he’s enjoying everything.”

The Powell’s say they plan on leaving their lights up until after the New Year if you still want to see them.

Comments

comments