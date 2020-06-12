Holding Cellphones While Driving in Indiana Illegal as of July 1

Holding a cellphone while driving will become a thing of the past in Indiana as of July 1, 2020, under Indiana House Bill 1070.

The hands-free law will go into effect on July 1 in an effort to protect potential victims of drivers distracted by their cellphones.

“People are on their iPads, they are watching YouTube videos – you cant concentrate on what’s around you when you’re looking at that screen,” said State Representative Jim Pressel, a sponsor of Indiana House Bill 1070.

Any time you have a phone or other device in your hand while your vehicle is running, you will be breaking the law, even if you’re just holding your phone to make a call.

Texting at a stoplight would also be prohibited under the hands-free law.

It will be legal for drivers to use phones if they’re mounted on a vehicle’s dashboard or in hands-free mode. It will also be legal for drivers to hold a phone should they need to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Those who break the law could be faced with a Class C infraction. If fined, you could pay anywhere from $25 up to $500 – the maximum fine for a Class C infraction.

Lawmakers hope the hands-free law will cause fewer crashes.

Indiana House Bill 1070 was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb and can be viewed in full by clicking here.

