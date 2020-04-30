Holcomb Orders Flags Flown at Half-Staff to Honor Correctional Officer Who Died of COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Greene and Sullivan Counties and all IDOC facilities and Parole District offices to be flown at half-staff to honor Wabash Valley Correctional Officer Gary Weinke.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 1.

Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Greene and Sullivan Counties to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Officer Weinke and his service.

Weinke passed away on Saturday, April 25, after losing his battle with COVID-19.

