Holcomb Issues Proclamation Celebrating June 19 as Juneteenth

On Friday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued a proclamation, declaring June 19 as Juneteenth in Indiana.

“Today I issued a proclamation celebrating #Juneteenth, an opportunity to reflect, rejoice and plan for a brighter future,” said Gov. Holcomb in a Facebook post on Friday.

According to the proclamation signed by Holcomb, “the State of Indiana encourages people to observe Juneteenth as an opportunity to reflect, rejoice, and plan for a brighter future as we continue to address racial injustices in our society today.”

Locally, plans for Juneteenth celebrations have already been made.

The Evansville African American Museum is holding a virtual Juneteenth celebration at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

At 6:00 p.m. on June 19, the museum will present “Drum for Englightenment.” The virtual Juneteenth celebration can be viewed on the museum’s Facebook page.

On June 19, 1865, enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, received news that they were free. Now, people across the nation observe the holiday 155 years later.

