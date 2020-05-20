Holcomb: Indiana Moves to Stage 3 of Reopening Two Days Early

Starting Friday, most of Indiana will move to Stage 3 of reopening two days ahead of schedule, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday.

Holcomb says the move will not include Marion, Cass, and Lake counties, which will move to Stage 3 on June 1.

Under Stage 3, facial coverings are still recommended, as are social distancing protocols. Working at home is also recommended if possible.

Gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed, retail stores and malls can operate at 75% capacity. The YMCA, fitness centers and sports fields will also be allowed to open with restrictions.

Restaurants must remain at 50% capacity. Clubs and bars must remain closed.

During his live press conference, Holcomb said he will sign the executive order on Thursday which will extend the prohibition of evictions and turning off utilities during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 581 new coronavirus cases and 38 new deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 29,274, and 1,716 respectively.

Nearly 200,000 people in the state have been tested.

This is a developing story, stay with 44News on-air and online for more information.