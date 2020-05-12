Holcomb Asks Supreme Court if AG Curtis Hill’s Suspension Creates Vacancy

Gov. Eric Holcomb is seeking guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court whether he needs to fill the 30-day vacancy left when Attorney General Curtis Hill’s law license is suspended next week.

On Tuesday, he filed an Emergency Motion to Intervene and Request for Clarification on Attorney Disciplinary Order, asking the court for clarifications on “the Court’s May 11, 2020 Order suspending Attorney General Hill from the practice of law for a period of thirty (30) days means that he is not ‘duly licensed to practice law in Indiana’ as set forth in statute.”

Hills suspension will go into effect on May 18 and will be suspended for 30 days, the court ruled Monday. The suspension is over groping allegations at an Indianapolis party in March 2018.

