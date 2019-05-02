Holcomb Announces Recipients of Next Trail Development Award

As part of the initial round of the Next Level Trails Program, 17 communities and nonprofit organizations will receive $24.9 million for 42 miles of new trail development.

Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Cameron Clark made the announcement Thursday at Speedway Indoor Karting in Indianapolis.

10 regional projects and seven local projects from across Indiana will be awarded in the first round. The list of awards, project descriptions and a map can be found here.

Next Level Trails is part of Gov. Holcomb’s $1 billion Next Level Connections infrastructure program which aims to accelerate major highway, expands access to rural broadband services, creates more nonstop flights and pursues the expansion of rail projects in northwest Indiana.

The next application period is expected to be announced later this year.

For more information about Next Level Trails, click here.

