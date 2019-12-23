Hogg Heaven Restaurant Closes

A popular restaurant in Mount Carmel, Illinois, is closing its doors just before the holidays.

Hogg Heaven announced its closing after being open for the last 32 years.

New Year’s Eve will be the last day that customers will be able to eat-in at Hogg Heaven.

Hogg Heaven Owner Rick Marshall explains how thankful he is to everyone who made hog heaven a staple of the Mount Carmel community.

“Just like to thanks the folks here in Mount Carmel, the Tri-State area, and especially our employees they’ve have been fantastic over the years,” said Marshall.

As of now, Hogg Heaven will continue to offer catering services after the restaurant closes.

