History and Hauntings Combine in One Peaceful Hamlet

It’s not Halloween…but we do Christmas in July…so why not?

History and hauntings combine in one peaceful village in the Tri-State, and you can be a part of the spooky fun!

The Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walks are a great way to connect to the long, lost days of Utopia’s past, and maybe encounter a specter or two along the way.



Settled by not one, but two utopian societies, New harmony exudes a comforting feeling…like your favorite sweater, or a hug from Grandma.

Residents say this feeling is caused by a couple of different things…

So many of the historic buildings have been preserved, and many of them have retained more or less of the original purpose; and even those buildings that are historical, that aren’t under their original use, they’ve been well taken care of, and they carry a legacy of many generations who have occupied.

The most common theory is that this strange phenomenon is because the original settlers loved their paradise so much that when they shuffled off their mortal coil, many of them refused to cross over.

I just basically think that the first settlers are so connected to here! I mean, it’s a spiritual place.

They just love it so much that they don’t want to leave!

One of the reasons why I believe New Harmony is so haunted is because a lot of the original settlers stayed here, instead of crossing over.

This was Heaven on Earth to them, and it could not get any better, so why go anywhere else?

The citizens who live in this haunted Utopia have embraced the town’s spirits, using them not only to teach the village’s history…

The Fauntleroy House is the most haunted house in New Harmony. There are a lot of ghosts that live there.

But the one that I like talking about the most is Mary Emily Fauntleroy.

She was a distant relative of the Fauntleroys that the house was named after, and she purchased the house in the early 1900’s with the intention of setting it up for a tour site. But then World War II broke out, and they ceased operations and they booted her out.

But, I guarantee you that the minute that woman died? Boom.

She was back in that house, and she’s been haunting it ever since.

…but also attempting to connect with the specters.

As we’ve been doing our haunted New Harmony investigations and ghost walks, we’ve learned that we can learn secrets about the history through talking to the original inhabitants.

So, some of them are still here! And many of them are still chatty.

We’ve gotten a lot of responses to a lot of our questions about lost history.

Do spirits linger in blissful New Harmony?

And, if so, will you have an encounter?

And I see this white apparition come down the stairs and kind of look around the corner, and then gracefully goes back up the stairs.

We had an Arts In Harmony auction in this building, Thralls Opera House back in March, and as part of that organization I was up in the balcony just taking videos as items were being auctioned; when I looked down and I saw Joni and a couple of her friends sitting at a table, I decided to take a picture.

Took the picture, looked at my camera and immediately reacted to the visage of some kind of entity standing right behind Joni!

One of Joni’s psychic friends came back and said that it was a man, and his name was Eugene, and it turned out that it’s Eugene Thrall, the man the building was named after.

There are 2 pianos that sit in that same room, and I have actually heard them play, by themselves, and no one be in the building but myself and another patron.

No one can say for certain, but what is sure is that the New Harmony Ghost Walks are a hauntingly good time.

Regular viewers will remember that I have had two ghostly encounters, on camera, while shooting in New Harmony.

If you want to learn more about Historic New Harmony, and the spirits that haunt the village, the next Ghost Walks are this Saturday, then July 13th and 20th.

Happy ghost hunting!

