History Channel to Not Move Forward With John Dillinger Documentary

The documentary about Indianapolis John Dillinger will not move forward according to the History Channel.

Back in July, the channel started working with Dillinger’s family to exhume his body from his grave at Indianapolis’ Crown Hill Cemetery. Dillinger’s family members want to exhume his body to verify he is the one buried there.

According to Fox59, the body was supposed to be exhumed five days after they received a permit on June 18th, but a judge never signed off on the order to allow it.

Fox59 says there is currently no planned exhumation at this point.

Crown Hill Cemetery is opposed to the exhumation. Last month, the cemetery said it has a “duty to ensure the safety and integrity of the cemetery.”

Comments

comments