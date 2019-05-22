History Buffs Will Love the Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous!

Attention, history buffs, we’ve got the details for an event that you won’t want to miss!

There is a lot going on in this 2 day event…



One of the Midwest’s premier Revolutionary War reenactments occurs Memorial Day weekend at the site of the foremost American victory throughout the frontier.

This reenactment, known as the Rendezvous, is sponsored annually by the Spirit of Vincennes, Inc. Since the late 1970s, the citizens of Vincennes, IN; the reenactors of the Northwest Territory Alliance (NWTA); and the employees of the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park (NHP) have collaborated to present this distinguished 18th century historical gathering. The event’s popularity is such that it attracts 400 to 500 reenactors along with an estimated 35,000 visitors.

The Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is designed to bring back to life the sights, sounds, and smells of late 18th century and early 19th century Vincennes.

The 43rd Annual Spirit of Vincennes Rendezvous is this Saturday and Sunday!

Enjoy Revolutionary War re-enactments, period food, stories, candle-light tours at Grouseland, a historic farmers’ market on Saturday, and demonstrations from merchants like blacksmiths, leather workers and chair caning.

A 2 day pass for adults is just twelve dollars.

