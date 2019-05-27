Historic Newburgh’s Farmers’ Market Opens Saturday!

May 27th, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

I told you a few weeks ago that summer markets were returning, and Historic Newburgh’s Farmers’ Market opens for the summer this Saturday!

Calling it a farmers’ market is a bit of a misnomer because this is so much more than just a market.

If you call 812-853-2815, you can order Miller’s BBQ in advance and pick up the day of the market!
(40% of the proceeds goes toward helping the Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Markets provide quality programming and events.)

A couple of important dates to remember this summer…
June 1 – Market Opening Day
June 22 – Zucchini 500
July 13 – Pie Contest
July 27 – Watermelon Tasting
August 3 – Tomato Tasting
August 24 – Kids Day
September 14 – Market Closing Day

2019 Music Lineup
June 1 – Court and the Jesters
June 8 – Ben Dahlquist
June 15 – Neil Yockey
June 22 – Byron Rohrig
June 29 – The Honey Vines
July 6 – Ben Dahlquist
July 13 – Jailhouse Rockers
July 20 – Court and the Jesters
July 27 – Neil Yockey
August 3 – Jordan Winka
August 10 – Ben Dahlquist
August 17 – Byron Rohrig
August 24 – Honey Vinyl Music Studio Students
August 31 – Neil Yockey
September 7 – Ben Dahlquist
September 14 – Court and the Jesters

Adult Yoga (free)
JUNE 1, 15
JULY 6, 20
AUGUST 3, 17, 31
SEPTEMBER 14
8:30 AM
(Recommended ages 10 and up)

Family Yoga (free)
(All ages welcome):
JUNE 15
JULY 20
AUGUST 17
SEPTEMBER 14
10:00 -10:30 AM

The Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Market opens this Saturday!

Every Saturday through September 14th, from 8 am until noon right on the riverfront, you can shop from local vendors and enjoy activities and live music.

