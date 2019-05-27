Historic Newburgh’s Farmers’ Market Opens Saturday!

I told you a few weeks ago that summer markets were returning, and Historic Newburgh’s Farmers’ Market opens for the summer this Saturday!

Calling it a farmers’ market is a bit of a misnomer because this is so much more than just a market.

If you call 812-853-2815, you can order Miller’s BBQ in advance and pick up the day of the market!

(40% of the proceeds goes toward helping the Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Markets provide quality programming and events.)



A couple of important dates to remember this summer…

June 1 – Market Opening Day

June 22 – Zucchini 500

July 13 – Pie Contest

July 27 – Watermelon Tasting

August 3 – Tomato Tasting

August 24 – Kids Day

September 14 – Market Closing Day

2019 Music Lineup

June 1 – Court and the Jesters

June 8 – Ben Dahlquist

June 15 – Neil Yockey

June 22 – Byron Rohrig

June 29 – The Honey Vines

July 6 – Ben Dahlquist

July 13 – Jailhouse Rockers

July 20 – Court and the Jesters

July 27 – Neil Yockey

August 3 – Jordan Winka

August 10 – Ben Dahlquist

August 17 – Byron Rohrig

August 24 – Honey Vinyl Music Studio Students

August 31 – Neil Yockey

September 7 – Ben Dahlquist

September 14 – Court and the Jesters

Adult Yoga (free)

JUNE 1, 15

JULY 6, 20

AUGUST 3, 17, 31

SEPTEMBER 14

8:30 AM

(Recommended ages 10 and up)

Family Yoga (free)

(All ages welcome):

JUNE 15

JULY 20

AUGUST 17

SEPTEMBER 14

10:00 -10:30 AM

The Historic Newburgh Farmers’ Market opens this Saturday!

Every Saturday through September 14th, from 8 am until noon right on the riverfront, you can shop from local vendors and enjoy activities and live music.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments