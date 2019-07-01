Historic Newburgh Postpones Fireworks Display Due to High River Levels

Historic Newburgh is postponing their annual fireworks show until Labor Day weekend due to high river levels.

On Monday, Historic Newburgh posted the following statement on their here.

Due to circumstances beyond our control the fireworks are postponed until Labor Day weekend on Saturday, August 31.

The level of the Ohio River is too high for the fireworks company to be permitted to shoot the fireworks. While the river level is going down, there is 2ft to 4ft of mud on the boat ramp that cannot safely be cleared in time for the fireworks.

We have worked tirelessly for months to try to secure a barge for this event, with no luck. We have no other option for location on the riverfront due to state regulations for distance fireworks must be from buildings.

All times for the event, parking information, and food vendors will be the same on August 31.

VIP Buttons and VIP Reserved Seats are still valid for the August 31 date.