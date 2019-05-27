Historic Home Hit by Truck

Over the years, the Raleigh home became more than just a house, it’s part of Evansville’s history. The 150-year-old home was built by Richard Raleigh, an Evansville newspaper founder, and city councilman.

“Everybody knows these big houses of the original founders and proprietors of Evansville along the riverfront and this is one of the ‘big four’ that everybody always sees when they come up Riverside Drive,” says Lucas Neuffer, founder of Evansville Historic Homes.

The iconic Raleigh home is now partially demolished, with a truck embedded in the structure covered with debris.

“As someone who owns a historic house as well. I can’t imagine what it must feel like to put so much hard work into an old home and then kind of get the phone call that it got hit by a truck which is a devastating, unexpected event more than anything,” says Neuffer.

The home was worth more than a million dollars, but you can’t buy back history.

“If they do rebuild the house, of course, it won’t be the same as when it was originally built, but they can try to match the materials and of course they can salvage some of the bricks of the house that collapsed in the event.”

According to the crash report, the driver told police he fell asleep behind the wheel, causing his truck to hit the curb and the home. Records state the driver was able to walk away from the accident but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

No one was in the Raleigh house at the time of the crash since it was being remodeled.

