UPDATE: Historic Home Hit by 2nd Vehicle

UPDATE: Evansville Police say Justin Bausinger, 30, from Henderson was driving the SUV that slammed into the Raliegh home, Wednesday morning.

The historic Raliegh home in downtown Evansville was hit by a second vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The 150-year-old home was hit over Memorial Day weekend by a pickup truck.

The first crash caused a part of the home to collapse on top of the truck.

The truck, which has not yet been removed from the home was hit by an SUV around 6 am, Wednesday.

44News’ Erran Huber was on the scene shortly after the crash and witnessed police conducting a sobriety test with the person who was likely driving the SUV.

Huber also reports seeing an ambulance leaving the scene around the same time.

Tire tracks show the SUV leaving SE Riverside Drive, hitting a pole before traveling through the front yard and slamming into the bed of the pickup truck.

Evansville Police and Fire Departments responded to the call. Vectren was also called to the scene to assess possible damage.

