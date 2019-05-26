Historic Henderson Church Unveils Special Recognition

A historic Henderson church unveiled something special Sunday. Members from First Missionary Baptist Church were awarded the Kentucky Historical Marker from the Kentucky Historical Society.

The dedication ceremony took place Sunday afternoon at the church that’s been worshiping for 179 years.

Church member Sharice Benson says it’s all about spreading the word of her faith.

“We wanted the public to come and know about our history and know that we love God and love serving Him and to spread the word.”

First Missionary Baptist Church is the oldest operating African-American Church in the City of Henderson. It was first established in 1840 and has been holding prayer services since.

The historical marker program works to allow communities across the state to recognize and share the sites that they consider to be important to national history.

Now, with the physical historical marker in place, First Missionary’s History will be known to the world

