High Ticket Demand Causes Louisville Zoo Webstore to Crash

The Louisville Zoo’s webstore is currently down after crashing due to a high demand of ticket purchases.

The organization says the webstore will be down until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The technical issues were caused by a system overload from an influx of Zoo members in the Louisville community trying to purchase tickets, following the Zoo’s 12 week-long closing in response to COVID-19.

During this time, the Zoo will review and test the online store to ensure future purchases are easier for customers

The Zoo announced its initial reopening plan last Friday.

