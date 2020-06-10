Kentucky
High Ticket Demand Causes Louisville Zoo Webstore to Crash
The Louisville Zoo’s webstore is currently down after crashing due to a high demand of ticket purchases.
The organization says the webstore will be down until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The technical issues were caused by a system overload from an influx of Zoo members in the Louisville community trying to purchase tickets, following the Zoo’s 12 week-long closing in response to COVID-19.
During this time, the Zoo will review and test the online store to ensure future purchases are easier for customers
The Zoo announced its initial reopening plan last Friday.