High Speed Chase in Knox County Last Nearly Two Hours

Knox counties authorities say a high speed chase through several counties lasting almost two hours could have ended much worse.

Joshua Hyneman of Petersburg was arrested near Hazelton after Vincennes police tried stopping his car several times.

Earlier in the day witnesses told police a man who appeared to be intoxicated left the scene, and left the area after police arrived.

Hyneman is facing several charges including operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and resisting law enforcement. He was taken to the Knox County Jail.

Comments

comments