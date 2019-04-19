High Score Saloon Owners Hoping to Have Stolen Items Returned

The owners of High Score Saloon in Evansville are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects who jumped the gate and stole from them.

According to the owners, the individuals escaped with items that had no real value but they are hoping to have those items returned. The suspects had bags with them and are hiding from the elements and appeared to have no home to call their own.

The owners say they will give the suspects lunch, dry clothes, quarters, laundry detergent, and fresh socks.

Below are surveillance photos from the incident:

