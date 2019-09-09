High School Students Solving “Murder” Mystery

It’s a mysterious “death” that only a crack team of high school students can solve:

What happened to “Anna Garcia?”

Young crimefighters in training are getting a hands on look at the ins and out of forensic evidence.

It goes well beyond a “textbook” case, as future forensic experts race to piece together all the clues.

“There was aspirin left at the crime scene. We found out that there were fingerprints that belonged to here ex husband there, which is a little sketchy. We found some of her hair, which is normal,” recounted biomedical student Camille Divine.

The puzzle is one not even their teacher knows the answer to yet–

A question over how Anna Garcia “died.”

“I think that her ex-husband did it, killed her. But I’m not sure yet,” student Ava Reeves theorized.

It may all be an elaborate simulation, but it has real world applications.

“We tested the drugs we found at the crime scene. I think today we’re finding out whose DNA was found at the crime scene,” Reeves added.

The preparation extends far past just one career path for these students, presenting a dynamic approach to spark interest in science and medicine and preparing them for the future.

“Then we move into a blood spatter analyst, a DNA analyst, a forensic analyst. So we actually go through things from nursing to dentistry, to forensic therapy, to physical therapy and we cover all of them to see if they actually like it,” explained biomedical teacher Dr. Sarah Brown.

It’s far from the normal classroom experience, but that’s what Dr. Brown says her students love about it.

“I see them outside of school. They turn and they’re like, ‘That’s my biomedical teacher.’ They start talking to their parents about, ‘We were learning about blood and I got to test Anna Garcia’s blood today.’ Their parents are like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you doing that?'”

But she says, its all about the experience, and exposure.

“It’s amazing. They’re learning to actually do these fields. It might not be something the parents enjoy, but maybe the students have never gotten to experience that. Now they can experience it and maybe they can go on and do something with it.”

These students are hoping to crack the case by the end of the school year.

