Some High School Seniors Consider Delaying College Due to Pandemic

Although it’s not clear what the rest of 2020 will bring, many high school seniors are considering a delay in their educations as opposed to possibly missing out on more school-related experiences.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed the world in many ways, and for those receiving an education, that’s no exception.

Many schools followed instructions to completely halt in-person classes, with many altering school schedules in other ways.

The unexpected changes brought on by the pandemic have left some high school seniors regretting the missed experiences that they expected.

Since many seniors have had to miss out on final-year high school traditions, some are now worried the same could apply if they become college freshmen.

Some speculate the tough decision could be brought on by the possibility of a “second wave” of COVID-19 in the fall.

“It’s this question of, you know, is it worth paying that tuition and staying at home, instead of doing something maybe a bit more worthwhile with our time,” said Hannah Jimenez, one high school senior. “So I think for myself and a number of my peers, deferring for a year has definitely become an option.”

When it comes to reopening, universities are split on what to do. Many are exploring a shortened fall semester with contact-tracing and social distancing guidelines in place, while others are planning to keep classes online.

