High School Coach Accused of Sending Inappropriate Video to Several Cheerleaders

A cheerleading coach at a Kentucky high school is accused of sending an inappropriate video to members of the team.

Paducah police say they arrested 43-year-old David Wade Monday afternoon. Wade is a coach at Paducah Tilghman High School.

He is facing a charge of tampering with physical evidence after sending a video of a male masturbating to several of the cheerleaders.

Wade is accused of deleting the message and asking the cheerleaders to delete the message as well. He is also accused of trying to hide his phone from detectives.

He would later admit to sending the video, but he claims it was an accident.

Wade was placed in the McCracken County Jail.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

