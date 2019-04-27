HomeSportsCastle High School Baseball: Reitz Downs Castle April 27th, 2019 Andrew Garcia Castle, Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr The Panthers come back late for a 6-4 win. Comments comments Related Posts 44Weather Forecast Sheriff’s Office: Human Remains Found in Warrick County High School Softball: Webster County Defeats Henderson County High School Baseball: Central Beats Bosse HS LAX: Suratt Scores 300th Career Goal as Memorial Beats Central OCU Baseball Finding Their Stride