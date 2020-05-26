High Numbers Have Applied Online for Kentucky Absentee Ballots

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that 100,000 registered Kentucky voters have been able to request an absentee ballot online for the June 23 primary.

The voters were able to go to govoteky.com to request the ballots.

The request came in after the online portal was introduced last Friday. The website allows voters to sign up for absentee ballots as long as they can verify identity with date of birth and social security number.

Absentee ballots can also be obtained from an Kentucky county clerk, in-person, or by phone, fax, or email.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June 15.

