High Heat, Humidity and the Threat of Severe Weather

Temperatures trended upward today. After only reaching the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, afternoon highs reached back into the low 80s earlier this afternoon. Unfortunately, today’s temperatures will pale in comparison to the remainder of the extended forecast ahead.

The combination of high pressure camped out over the Carolinas and Virginias and low pressure situated over the Northern Great Plains will position a strong southerly wind flow over the Tri-State tomorrow; this will help drive temperatures into the low 90s for many of us Tuesday afternoon. Gulf moisture is expected to follow shortly thereafter.

Heat indices are expected to exceed 90° through the rest of the work week and even into the weekend ahead. While it looks as though Tuesday will indeed be our warmest day over the next week, high temperatures in the upper 80s for both Wednesday and Friday could feel as warm as 95° at times due to the high humidity.

On top of all of that, we’re also tracking the potential for showers, thunderstorms and even the threat for Severe Weather. An inbound cold front expected to stall out north of the Ohio Wednesday evening is expected to produce strong to Severe storms across the Midwest that day. It’s possible that some of those storms may reach some of our Hoosier and Illinoisan communities north of Evansville Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of the Tri-State under a “1” on the Threat Index for that period. The primary threats from Wednesday night’s storms will be damaging straight-line winds and large hail. We’ll continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.

Stay Cool.

