Hidden Camera Reveals Servers and Bartenders Not Following Social Distancing Guidelines

The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD) received approval from the County Council to hire two new Health and Safety Enforcement Officers.

These new positions come as more and more patrons say restaurant staff aren’t playing by the rules.

Upset customers have called in complaing about how servers wear their masks, what they touch, how they wash their hands and the list goes on according to Joe Gries an administrator at The Vanderburgh County Health Department.

“It’s those people that are out in the public that are eating at a restaurant or stopping by the drive thru line, those people are telling us employees are not wearing their mask and they’re not social distancing correctly” Joe Gries says.

According to the VCHD their office receives around 20 complaints a day from people upset about servers and bartenders not following state rules.

“If I am allowed to walk into a restaurant without wearing a mask, I feel somewhat safe” says restaurant customer Jeff Horne.

Our 44News hidden cameras captured restaurant after restaurant in Evansville not following social distancing guidelines- our video also shows those employees were not wearing their mask correctly.

“Here locally we’ve had a spike in Vanderburgh County” added Gries.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, local health officials along with the CDC are urging the public to play it safe.

Our TV News crew went undercover Wednesday night inside a number of Greenriver Road restaurants.

“We don’t go out to eat much, my family don’t, since the pandemic started, a lot of people don’t wear their masks correctly there is people that don’t wear their mask at all. So the sicker we get the worse its going to be” says Evansville resident James Johnson.

The VCHD says their mission is to educate restaurant managers and staff.

According to guidelines, if restaurants do not follow orders in place by local health departments they could be forced to close.

“Worst case scenario we may shutdown a restaurant, if they don’t really want to follow the rules and guidelines and protect people it would go through the courts and we would issues an order for them to close” adds Gries.

More than half of the new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County are those between the ages of 18 and 35.

Comments

comments