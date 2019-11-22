HHS Athletics to Host Soup Cook-Off Saturday

The Harrison High School’s athletic department is helping everyone knock off the winter chill with its first Soup Cook-Off.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Harrison High School’s gymnasium.

Numerous soups will be available to sample at the event. Judges will select a first, second and third place winner. Other activities at the event will include a silent auction, raffle and door prizes planned throughout the evening.

The event is an effort to support cost, travel expenses, jerseys and other apparel needs for 350 male and female athletes across 19 sports.

Proceeds raised from the event will go back to Harrison’s athletic department.

