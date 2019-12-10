Heroin Found in Jacket Sold From Evansville Goodwill Store

A Newburgh resident discovered more than they thought they would from a jacket sold from an Evansville store.

According to Evansville Police, a person purchased the jacket from the Goodwill on South Weinbach on Monday and took the jacket home. When they inspected the pockets on the jacket, they discovered over 2 grams of heroin in one of the pockets. The resident called Newburgh Police.

Goodwill management told police that they had no idea who or where the jacket came from. The jacket was placed on the floor to be sold on Monday. Newburgh Police said that there are no suspects. They took the heroin and do not believe they have a prosecutable case.

