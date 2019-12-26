Hero Walk Honors Glennden “Superman” Stovall

On Tuesday, Glennden “Superman” Stovall passed away suddenly, due to complications related to his illness.

In his passing, Stovall is giving the gift of life to others, as his organs will be donated to save others. Several recipients in need have already matched with Stovall.

A “Hero Walk” was held on December 26 at 11:30 a.m. in the hallways of St. Vincent hospital in Stovall’s honor, with friends, family, and admirers lining the halls as he was taken to the operating room where the organ donation process would take place.

As the hallway was lined with doctors, nurses, family, friends, and fellow athletes, a Christmas tragedy instantly turned into a Christmas miracle, as the young man’s sacrifice will be able to save at least two lives.

Stovall suffered from Lesch Nyhan Syndrome, a rare and fatal deficiency of the X chromosome.

Due to Stovall’s condition, his family was unable to purchase life insurance for him.

A fundraiser has been set up to support the Stovall family through this trying time. Donations made to the fundraiser will go towards funeral expenses.

If you would like to support the Stovall family, you can find the funeral fundraiser here.

