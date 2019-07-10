Hepatitis Concerns Hit Vincennes Restaurant

A health warning out of Knox County for anyone who has dined at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Vincennes.

According to the Lawrence County Health department in Illinois, a cook at the restaurant was recently diagnosed with Hepatitis-A. Even though the cook works at the restaurant in Vincennes, they live in Lawrenceville, IL.

If you ate at the Buffalo Wild Wings between June 30 and July 1, doctors recommend getting the Hepatitis-A vaccine.

Based on the incubation time, it is recommended by the CDC that the vaccine be given no later than Saturday, July 13.

The Lawrence County Health Department has Hepatitis A vaccines on hand. The LCHD plans to hold an inoculation clinic on Friday from 9 AM until 3 PM for these individuals.

