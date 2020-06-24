Some of Henderson’s Park Department Services Resuming June 29

The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department announced on Wednesday the partial reopening of some amenities that have been closed since March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Henderson’s Parks and Rec Department, several aspects of Parks services will reopen on June 29 under Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s “Groups of 50 People or Fewer” guidelines within the governor’s “Healthy at Work” reopening plan.

Here’s what’s reopening on June 29 in the City of Henderson:

Playgrounds in all city parks posted signage reminding users about appropriate physical distancing, hand washing, and other information. Masks will be encouraged but not recommended for children on the playground equipment because they could become entangled in the play structures and cause injury.

Outdoor basketball courts for individuals using their own basketball. Games will not be encouraged at this time.

for individuals using their own basketball. Games will not be encouraged at this time. John F. Kennedy Center – (modified hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) The weight room will be available for one-hour sessions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Temperature checks will be made as users are checked in. The gym will be available for walkers from 8 a.m. to noon. The basketball court will be open to individuals with their own ball who want to practice shooting from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here are some rules for weight room users: Masks must be worn when entering and exiting the facility and are encouraged during workouts. Bring only essential items into weight room (car keys, towel, workout gloves, belts and water bottle.) Water fountains will not be available. Users may reserve one one-hour session each day and may make reservations 10 days in advance. Social distancing guidelines must be observed (no spotters or group workouts.)

– (modified hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Denton Shelter House will re-open to gatherings of 50 people or less on July 1. Reservations already on the books will be honored starting July 1 and going forward. New reservations can be made up to one year in advance by calling the Parks office at 270-831-1274.



The downtown water feature will open as soon as the required health department permit is acquired and maintenance required for routine opening can be completed.

The sprayground at East End Park is expected to open June 29. There will be signage reminding users about appropriate physical distancing, hand washing and other information. Users are strongly urged to comply with signage so the water features can remain open through the remainder of the summer season.

Parks have remained open through the pandemic for passive uses including walking, jogging, running, picnicking and disc golf. The courts at the Doc Hosbach Tennis Complex are available for use by tennis players, and rules have been posted.

Parks Director Trace Stevens has provided organizers of the local recreation leagues with the guidance recommended for starting and running their programs.

The Gathering Place is expected to remain closed through July and will adopt a phased-in plan when it does re-open.

Recommended Articles

Kentucky Public Pools Able to Reopen on June 29

Kentucky’s “Healthy at Work” Reopening Plan

Comments

comments