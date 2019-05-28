Henderson to Unveil Fire Station Mural Created by Students

The City of Henderson will unveil a pair of student-produced art projects on Wednesday, May 29th.

One is a three-panel mural that was created for the break room area of the Starlite Fire Station No. 3 on Starlite Drive, and the second is a colorfully painted recycling trailer that will be used at community events to promote and encourage recycling efforts.

The mural project, which was produced on three 4-foot by 8-foot interconnecting “canvases,” features motifs and different elements of the Henderson landscape. Five student artists worked on the design and execution of the project.

Because the visual arts department doesn’t have designated studio space, the canvases were mounted on the hallway walls of the Henderson County High School art wing while they were being painted.

Students who played a major role in the production of the mural were: Olivia Sadler, Hadlie Comer, Cassie Hobgood, Haley Owens and Aiyana Mason.

The unveiling will take at 6 p.m. at the Starlite Fire Station, 343 Starlite Drive.

