Henderson Teen Arrested in Connection With Sexual Assault

The Henderson Police Department have arrested a teen in connection with a sexual assault first reported on June 10th.

Police say a juvenile under the age of 15 reported 18-year-old Larry Hinson forcibly raped her.

Hinson claimed the sexual intercourse was consensual until the juvenile started to yell stop.

According to a witness, screaming could be heard from outside the home. The witness saw the incident and Hinson not stopping.

Hinson was charged with 1st degree rape.

