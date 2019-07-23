Henderson Students Get Ready for School at Readifest

Henderson students from kindergarten to senior year had the chance to start the school year off right at the county’s Readifest expo.

“We’re expecting over a thousand people to be here today. We have over 50 agencies here giving away community resources, back to school supplies,” explained Megan Mortis with Henderson County Schools.

It may take a village to raise a child, but in this case, a county has come together to make sure all students have the chance to succeed.

“We’re very fortunate in Henderson County that our community rallies around kids and students,” praised Superintendent Marganna Stanley.

But the Readifest is about more than just collecting books and backpacks, and finding out about resources in the area:

“They can meet their principal. We have our transportation department here if you need to know a bus number. We have all our mental health counselors here to connect with family. We have online registration help,” Stanley listed.

It also means meeting the needs of the kids, both mentally and physically. Vendors offered eye exams and free lunch for the day.

It’s an expo that the experts appreciate, especially on that all-important first day.

“It’s always a relief because you don’t have to worry about ‘Are they feeling out of place?’ You know that they’re prepared, and it’s one less worry you have to deal with,” said teacher Elizabeth Lancaster.

Readifest has something suited for everyone, no matter the grade level.

“I think he’s seeing how much different the school supplies are from pre-school,” Morgan Blanks said of her incoming kindergartener. “He knows he’s going to do more learning. He’s telling me he can’t wait to use his crayons and markers and pencils already.”

If you happened to miss out, parents can still reach out to their school’s family resource coordinator for help.

