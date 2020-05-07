Henderson Shooting Under Investigation by Police

Local police are investigating in Henderson after a man was found gunned down on the sidewalk on Wednesday.

On Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., officers with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to the 600 block of Second Street in Henderson, Kentucky, where a male was found to have been shot in the leg.

The shooting victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, HPD said in a statement.

According to police, both parties involved in the incident have been identified, but no arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

