Henderson Schools Take Precautions to Ensure Student Safety

Henderson School administrators will now be using handheld metal detectors in all schools to ensure the absence of weapons in the Henderson County School Districts.

This change comes just weeks after school officials say a student was found with a gun in his backpack on a high school campus. Educators say the searches will be done randomly.

Most parents of students are in support of the decision because it will keep their children and their children’s teachers far safer.

Tiffany Bridwell, mother of three, says: “I think it’s a great idea. I don’t want to get a phone call one day that there was a shooter and my kid was hurt.”

School officials say they are well within the legal limits of Kentucky State Law to search students at random.

Comments

comments