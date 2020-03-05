Henderson School District Experiencing Phone Issues

For parents and community members trying to contact the Henderson schools, there may be a slight hiccup as the district is facing phone issues.

It was originally thought that some storms possibly caused issues, but Henderson County School officials say they can’t confirm that and are still waiting to find out exactly what the problem is.

Director of Public Information Megan Mortis says, “We are asking parents for their patience, and we surely appreciate that, and they can always email our schools or use a landline or other cellphone device, or even stop by if they need to if it’s an emergency. But just rest assured that we are able to call out, so we can call our parents, our guardians, our families.”

Luckily the phones have still been ringing at the Henderson County School board building.

Officials say they’re already working on fixing the issues, with two schools already up and running.

